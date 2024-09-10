Delhi govt bans production, sale of firecrackers till January 1

New Delhi: In a bid to address the escalating air pollution issues exacerbated by the winter season, the Delhi government has announced an extension of its comprehensive firecracker ban. Effective immediately, the ban will encompass all activities related to firecrackers, including their production, storage, sale, and use until January 1, 2025.



Environment Minister Gopal Rai confirmed the decision at a press briefing on Monday, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving air quality. “Like last year, this time too the government will ban the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in Delhi,” Rai said.

The move also includes a prohibition on the online sale and delivery of firecrackers, aiming to curb their availability and use during the high-pollution winter months.

Rai highlighted the severity of the pollution problem, particularly during the winter season when air quality tends to deteriorate significantly.

“Burning firecrackers in this season further increases pollution,” he noted.

In response, the Delhi government has reiterated its stance on implementing a complete ban to mitigate these adverse environmental effects.

The comprehensive ban will remain in effect until early 2025, covering all types of firecrackers. The minister assured that this decision was made to protect the health of Delhi residents and reduce pollution levels. “To avoid any confusion among the public regarding firecrackers, this ban applies to all types of firecrackers,” Rai explained.

The government is also preparing a detailed action plan in collaboration with the Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Revenue Department to enforce the ban strictly.

Addressing potential concerns about economic impacts on traders and dealers, Rai assured that the government had acted preemptively.

“The Delhi government does not want traders and dealers to suffer any financial loss. To prevent such situations, it has been decided to impose a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in a timely manner,” he said.

In addition to the firecracker ban, the Delhi government is developing a winter action plan consisting of 21 key focus areas aimed at further controlling pollution levels. The plan will involve a series of campaigns designed to engage the public and promote environmental responsibility. “To control pollution in Delhi, we all need to take responsibility together,” Rai urged.

He encouraged residents to embrace alternative ways of celebrating festivals, such as lighting diyas and distributing sweets, rather than using firecrackers.

Rai concluded with a call for collective action: “We want to tell Delhiites to celebrate the festival by lighting diyas and distributing sweets. We need to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm while controlling pollution with equal responsibility.”