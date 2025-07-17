Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure

Mumbai: A Goa-bound IndiGo plane from Delhi made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source. The aircraft A320 neo, operating the flight 6E 6271, was diverted to Mumbai and made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

In a statement on Wednesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa. According to the airline, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. "Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said. The airline did not share the number of people on board or the nature of the snag. An alternative flight carried the passengers to Delhi. A Mumbai airport spokesperson said passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by staff at the terminal after the flight landed at 9.52 pm on Wednesday. "Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on July 16," the spokesperson said in a statement early morning on Thursday. The flight landed safely at 9.52 pm, it said, adding that the full emergency status was withdrawn at 9.57 pm. There was no impact on overall airport operations, the spokesperson added.