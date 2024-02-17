Delhi Floor Test: CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Govt registers huge win with voice vote

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government emerged triumph in the recently concluded Delhi floor test on Saturday.

Before no-trust vote, CM Arvind Kejriwal appeared via video link before Delhi court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent complaint against him for ignoring five summons in the liquor policy case. Addressing the court, the AAP leader stated that in wake of the floor test in the Delhi Assembly today, he will not be able appear physically before the court. After hearing the matter, the court fixed March 16 for the physical appearance of Arvind Kejriwal.





Speaking with media, Delhi CM lawyer Ramesh Gupta said: "Arvind Kejriwal moved an application for exemption from personal appearance before Rouse Avenue court which was accepted. ASG Raju, representing ED, did not oppose the application. The court has fixed March 16 as the next date of hearing. If everything goes well, Kejriwal ji should be appearing before the court on the next date of hearing and he should also get bail in the matter."

(With Agency Inputs)