Delhi excise scam case: Sanjay Singh seeks interim bail to take oath as MP, attend Parliament session

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam to take oath as a member of Rajya Sabha and attend the ongoing Parliament session.



Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the ED on Singh's application and directed the central probe agency to file its reply by February 3 on the application seeking interim bail from February 4 to 10.

"It is found that the main case is already listed for hearing before the court on February 3, 2024... Let notice of this application be issued to the IO (investigating officer)/ SPP (Special Public Prosecutor) for ED for the above said date and time.

"Let reply, if any, on behalf of ED be filed positively by the said date as it is observed that interim bail is being sought by the accused for the period with effect from February 4 to 10, 2024 for taking oath as a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and for attending the ongoing Parliamentary Session," the judge said.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The court had on December 22 dismissed his bail application, observing that he was connected with the "proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore" and the case against him was "genuine".

Singh was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Delhi last month for a second term.

The agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore which were alleged proceeds of the predicate or scheduled offence involving alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy.

The ED started its investigation after an FIR was lodged by the CBI in the matter over alleged corruption following a complaint by Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Singh has denied the charges against him, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that its leaders were being targeted due to political vendetta.