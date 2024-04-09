Delhi excise scam case: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody

A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha by two weeks in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody till April 23 after she was produced before the court on expiry of her judicial remand granted earlier.

The judge had on Monday denied interim bail to Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.