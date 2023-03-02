Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money-laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a fresh arrest by taking liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall in custody in connection with its money-laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy case, officials said on Thursday.

Dhall, the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limite, was arrested on Wednesday night under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning, they said.

Brindco is a major importer and distributor of a variety of liquor brands and related beverages.

Dhall is expected to be produced before a court here on Thursday where the ED will seek his custody.

According to a FIR lodged by the CBI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Dhall and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED's money-laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

In its second chargesheet filed in the case, the ED had appended the statement of another accused, Arun Pillai, who claimed that Dhall "had a good grasp of the Delhi liquor market and knew all the minute details of the (excise) policy changes".

"Aman (Dhall) explained to them how the market will work and how to use the loopholes introduced in the policy to their advantage...," the ED said.

The ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in the case so far and arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

The CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case on Sunday.