Delhi engulfed in smog as air quality slips further

New Delhi: A thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi on Tuesday, as air quality in several areas of the city deteriorated to hazardous levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar hit the “severe” category, registering a reading of 411, posing serious health risks to residents. The city’s overall AQI climbed to 327 by 4 pm, up from 310 the previous day, with 28 out of 36 pollution monitoring stations recording air quality in the “very poor” category.



PM2.5 levels were recorded at an alarming 129.3 micrograms per cubic metre, far exceeding the safe annual standard of 40 micrograms. These tiny inhalable particles, less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, are particularly dangerous as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

Multiple factors have contributed to the worsening pollution, including vehicular emissions, stubble burning from surrounding states, and dust pollution. Transportation alone accounted for around 11.45 per cent of Delhi’s pollution, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.



In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has intensified efforts to curb pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a series of measures, including additional metro services, the deployment of over 6,000 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers to manage road dust, and 1,800 more traffic personnel at key congestion points. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II, already in effect, imposes restrictions on coal, firewood, and diesel generator usage in a bid to reduce emissions.