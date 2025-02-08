Delhi election results today; AAP and BJP in intense battle for glory

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on Saturday, determining whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term in power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to government in the national capital after more than 26 years. The Congress is also seeking to make gains after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections.

On the eve of the poll results, high political drama unfolded outside AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, as officials from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrived to seek details regarding his allegations that the BJP attempted to poach AAP candidates. Kejriwal did not meet the ACB officials at his residence on 5, Ferozeshah Road, following which they served him a legal notice asking for proof. The development comes after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an ACB probe into the matter.

The vote counting process will begin at 8 am across 19 counting stations located in 11 districts of Delhi. The districts of Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest will each have one counting station, while North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two. New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent on polling day.

Several exit polls have projected an edge for the BJP over AAP, which has governed Delhi since 2015.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has claimed that his party is on track to win nearly 50 seats, while AAP has dismissed the exit poll findings, asserting it will return to power with Arvind Kejriwal continuing as chief minister.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz stated that approximately 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and support staff, have been trained and will be deployed for the counting process. To ensure fairness, a random selection of five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be conducted in each assembly constituency.

Security measures for counting day are stringent, with a three-tier arrangement involving 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies at each counting centre. “We have made robust security arrangements for counting day. Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where mobile phone use will be strictly prohibited,” said Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Saxena on Friday ordered an ACB probe into allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP attempted to lure AAP candidates with offers of Rs 15 crore and ministerial positions. AAP leaders have accused the BJP of leveraging exit poll predictions to create a favourable perception while allegedly attempting to poach winning candidates.

The BJP has rejected the allegations, demanding that AAP retract its claims or face legal consequences. Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal also wrote to the Lt Governor, requesting an ACB probe into AAP’s accusations.

On Friday, Kejriwal met with all AAP candidates and reaffirmed that his party is poised to retain power. “The opposition is using exit polls to create psychological pressure and attempting to execute ‘Operation Lotus,’” he alleged. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, speaking after the meeting, claimed that AAP’s internal assessments indicated a decisive win in over 50 seats, with a close contest in 7-8 constituencies.

AAP first gained prominence in Delhi’s political landscape in the 2015 assembly elections when it won 67 of the 70 seats, leaving the BJP and Congress trailing. The party retained power in 2020 with 62 seats, further consolidating its influence.

A victory for AAP would reinforce Kejriwal’s position in Delhi politics and elevate his national stature. However, if the BJP wins, it would mark the end of AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital and bring the party back to power after more than two decades. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, aims to stage a comeback after consecutive electoral setbacks.