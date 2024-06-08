Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9 to 10, prohibitory order issued

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders and declared the national capital a no-flying zone in preparation for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as prime minister for his third term on June 9. According to an order from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, these measures will be in effect on June 9 and 10.



The order cites potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists to public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations. Arora stated that under Section 144 of the CrPC, the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, drones, and hang gliders over Delhi during the ceremony is prohibited, with violations punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

Due to the inability to serve notice individually to all concerned, the order has been issued ex parte.