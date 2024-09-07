Delhi court to take cognisance of charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi on Sep 13 in land for jobs case

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in alleged land for jobs scam, on September 13. Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday fixed the matter for the next week after noting that no further clarification was required from the ED on the matter. The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI. The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.