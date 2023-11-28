Delhi court seeks Enforcement Directorate's reply on Sanjay Singh's bail plea by Dec 6

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file by December 6 its reply to an application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.



Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the central probe agency on the application, which claimed that no purpose will be served by keeping Singh in further custody.

The judge also directed the ED to provide a copy of the reply to the accused.

The application, filed by the accused on November 24, has claimed that he is no longer required for custodial interrogation and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody.

It claimed that the investigation against Singh was complete and there was no chance of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

Singh, who is currently in judicial custody, also claimed in the application that he was ready to abide by any condition imposed by the court.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has strongly refuted the allegations.