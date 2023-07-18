Delhi court grants interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh granted relief to Singh on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court also granted bail to Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in the case.