Delhi court drops charges against ex-coal secy HC Gupta, says no evidence they ‘acted against public interest’

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday acquitted former Coal Ministry officials H.C. Gupta (then secretary) and K.S. Kropha (then joint secretary), along with M/s R.K.M. Powergen Pvt. Ltd and its Director and Managing Director, in a case involving alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Fatehpur East coal block in Chhattisgarh. Special Judge Dheeraj Mor, in his October 31 order, observed that there was “not even an iota of evidence” to indicate that the actions of Gupta and Kropha were against public interest.

The court further noted that procedural lapses, without proof of intent or wrongdoing, could not be treated as criminal acts. This marks the fourth recent coal block allocation case in which former government officers — represented by lawyers Rahul Tyagi and Mathew M Philip — have been cleared of charges by Special Judges at Rouse Avenue Courts.