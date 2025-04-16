Delhi CM takes action against school for fee hike, warns of registration cancellation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued notices to schools facing complaints of arbitrary fee increases, warning of serious consequences for those failing to respond. Speaking at a public meeting, Gupta highlighted her government’s commitment to educational transparency and protecting children’s rights.

The CM directly intervened in a case involving Queen Mary’s School in Model Town, where parents alleged unjust fee collection and student expulsions. Gupta ordered an official to immediately cancel the school’s registration. “No school has the right to harass parents over fees or remove students unfairly,” Gupta stated, announcing a zero-tolerance policy for educational institutions violating regulations.