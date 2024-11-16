Delhi CM shares new timings for govt offices as air quality remains ‘severe’

Aiman Fatima

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to grapple with dangerously high pollution levels, Chief Minister Atishi has announced revised working hours for all government offices in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and curb rising pollution. The Capital’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day, prompting the Delhi government to take decisive action under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III.

Atishi shared the new office timings on her official social media account, emphasising the need for the city to tackle traffic-induced pollution. She explained, “To reduce traffic congestion and the resulting pollution, government offices across Delhi will operate at staggered timings.” The revised timings aim to ease the pressure on roads during peak hours and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. Under the new schedule, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Central Government offices will operate from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and Delhi Government offices will run from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm.

This change in working hours is part of a broader strategy to address the capital’s severe air quality, which continues to show alarming readings. On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 411, placing the city in the “severe” category, where the AQI ranges from 400 to 500. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already imposed GRAP Stage III restrictions, with curbs including a halt on non-essential construction, demolition activities, and the closure of stone crushers in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi has been facing the worst air quality in the country, with 27 out of 39 air quality monitoring stations recording AQI levels over 400. Key areas such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, and IGI Airport are among the worst-hit zones. The persistence of such poor air quality, compounded by dense fog and high humidity, has led to reduced visibility and a serious health risk for residents.

In addition to the new office timings, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced several other measures to tackle pollution. A blanket ban on private construction and demolition activities has been imposed, with restrictions on the transportation of dust-creating materials such as cement and gravel. Furthermore, to encourage the use of public transport, the Delhi government will launch 106 shuttle bus services and add 60 additional trips to the Delhi Metro. “These initiatives are aimed at reducing the reliance on private vehicles and easing the burden on the city’s roads,” said Rai during a high-level meeting to address the air quality crisis.

The government has also imposed restrictions on vehicles contributing to air pollution, including a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, as well as medium diesel goods vehicles. “To ensure effective enforcement of these measures, 84 teams from the Transport Department, along with 280 Transport Police teams, have been deployed,” added Rai. Violators will face fines of up to Rs 20,000.

Despite these measures, Delhi’s air quality remains dangerously high, with the city experiencing its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 15.6°C. The weather department has forecast dense fog throughout the day, further worsening air pollution.

The government’s coordinated response to the crisis aims towards improving Delhi’s air quality and safeguarding public health, though experts warn that sustained efforts are needed to bring lasting change. CM Atishi concluded, “We all need to work together responsibly to reduce pollution from our end.”