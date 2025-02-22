Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi at his residence

New Delhi: Just two days later of being sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Saturday. Both of them had met during the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20 too while the PM attended the event along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various other NDA leaders.

Earlier today, Gupta also held a meeting with the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to discuss improving the infrastructure of the national capital, and repair any damaged roads. Chief Minister @gupta_rekha held a meeting with the officials of the PWD department in the direction of improving the infrastructure of Delhi and also discussed in detail all the issues related to the dug up roads, damaged roads and traffic in Delhi and gave directions to the concerned officials," read Delhi BJP's X post.

Meanwhile, Delhi's PWD minister Parvesh Verma also carried out an inspection of the department's projects from Bhairon Marg till Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road. During his inspection, he talked with various constituents and officials to listen to their grievances and find a solution to the problems. "Make such a road which is good for 10-15 years, even though 5 years is the official time, you (the official) make sure it is good for 10-15 years," Verma told the official in front of reporters. The minister was seen asking an official about the 4-km long stretch of road which is being repaired, and how traffic congestion gets dealt with during road closures. The official informed Verma that the work gets done per lane and mainly done at night. Former CM of Delhi and AAP leader Atishi also wrote to CM Rekha Gupta, expressing her concern of the NCT's government not yet passing scheme of giving Rs 2,500 to women. "The first cabinet meeting of your government was held in February 20, but the Rs 2,500 scheme for women was not passed. The mothers and sisters of Delhi had believed Modi ji's guarantee and now they feel cheated," Atishi wrote in her letter. The AAP leader also requested a meet with the Delhi CM to discuss the issue on February 23 (Tomorrow).