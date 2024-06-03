Delhi CM Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Sunday following the end of his 21-day interim bail, granted amid ongoing investigations into the Delhi excise policy case. Despite his incarceration, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to continue running the Delhi government from jail, with party leaders and ministers assuming key roles in his absence.



Addressing supporters before his surrender, Kejriwal declared: “I am going to jail again because I dared to raise my voice against dictatorship.” He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his arrest, claiming: “PM Modi admitted he has no evidence against me. This is a blatant dictatorship.”

Kejriwal’s return to jail was marked by a series of emotionally charged events. After taking blessings from his parents, he visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat and prayed at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. Accompanied by senior AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal proceeded to the party headquarters, where he delivered a final address before heading to Tihar.

During his address, Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail, which allowed him to campaign for the elections. He emphasised: “These 21 days are unforgettable. I campaigned 24 hours a day to save the country, not just for AAP but for all parties.”

AAP leaders detailed the party’s strategy for managing government affairs in Kejriwal’s absence. National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak will oversee core party functions, while Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj will manage government operations. Gopal Rai will enhance party activities in Delhi, and Sanjay Singh will represent the party in the Rajya Sabha.

Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal will act as a crucial link between him and the party, ensuring communication and coordination.

“Those who think she will become CM are wrong,” clarified an AAP leader, emphasising her supportive but non-political role.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP MP Sanjay Singh condemned Kejriwal’s imprisonment, calling it a “false, baseless, evidence-less case.” He asserted: “Kejriwal did not agree to bow down before the dictator, he agreed to fight.”

As Kejriwal entered Tihar, he urged his supporters to remain vigilant during the upcoming election results. He dismissed the exit polls as “totally fake,” urging confidence and preparedness among his party members.

Kejriwal concluded his speech with a rallying cry: “Every drop of my blood is for this country, every moment of my life is for the country.” He expressed determination to continue his fight against what he described as an oppressive regime, drawing parallels with the struggles of historical freedom fighters.