Delhi CM Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case, has issued his first directive from ED custody regarding the management of the city's Water Department. Despite his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains that Kejriwal will remain in his role as chief minister
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, AAP sources said on Sunday.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.
"He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources said.
The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail.
