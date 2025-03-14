Delhi CM Gupta outlines plans for clean, green city

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday outlined a plan to make the national capital clean and pollution-free. Chairing a high-level meeting with ministers and officials, she directed agencies to intensify pollution-control efforts. Sprinklers and smog guns will operate year-round, except during the monsoon, while enforcement teams at Delhi’s borders will be increased to monitor vehicle emissions. She also ordered weekly road maintenance reports. Gupta stressed strict monitoring and swift action against violations. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, we are committed to a cleaner Delhi,” she said, emphasising coordinated efforts under the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra initiative.