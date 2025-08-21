Delhi CM Gupta attacked during ‘Jan Sunwai’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s routine ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday turned into high drama when a man allegedly attacked her in full public view, triggering chaos, conflicting accounts of what exactly happened, and a political storm over the safety of the Capital’s top elected leader. According to initial reports, a man attempted to slap the Chief Minister and pull her hair before being overpowered by security personnel.

While some accounts described the incident as a “serious physical assault,” the Delhi BJP later clarified that it was a case of “jostling” when a man tried to grab the CM’s hand. The accused, identified as Rajesh Khimji, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, has been detained and charged under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder).

The BJP has alleged a political conspiracy behind the assault at the CM’s residence, the AAP has likened the incident to the attacks faced by its leader Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure.

In a statement posted on X in Hindi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The attack on me during the ‘Jan Sunwayi’ today morning is not only an attack on me, but a cowardly attack on our resolve to serve Delhi and the public good. I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon.”

She added, “Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwayi and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who met Gupta shortly after the incident, dismissed claims that she was slapped. “The incident involved a man trying to pull the CM’s hand, which led to some jostling during which maybe her head touched the edge of a table a little. People nabbed him. Doctors have examined her, and she is stable,” he said.

Sachdeva added, “This has caused some shock. I have met her, she is a strong woman. Jan Sunwai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programmes. It seems that the slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor confirmed that the man had handed over a paper to the CM before “hurling abuses” and trying to attack her. “From the things that he was saying it seems that this person had criminal intent and had political leanings. He has been detained by police. We are awaiting further inquiry,” Kapoor said.

A woman witness, Anjali, claimed she saw the man physically attack the Chief Minister. “This is wrong. Everyone has the right to ‘Jan Sunwai’. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal… I was there… the person was speaking and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away,” she stated.

Furthermore, Leader of Opposition Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemned the incident, saying, “The attack on Delhi’s chief minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe.”

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the incident, but raised concerns about women’s safety. “This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women’s safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?” he said.

Delhi Police later identified the attacker as Rajesh Khimji, a “serial offender” with multiple criminal cases registered against him in Rajkot. Officials said he had faced charges under the Indian Penal Code for causing grievous hurt, intentional insult, unlawful possession of liquor, and other offences. Though acquitted in several cases, one matter is still pending before a Gujarat court.

According to police officials, Khimji arrived in Delhi by train on Tuesday and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. CCTV footage from the CM’s ancestral residence in Shalimar Bagh showed him conducting reconnaissance of the area, making a video, and speaking to a rickshaw puller before entering the premises. The Chief Minister’s Office alleged it was part of a “well-planned conspiracy.”

“The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance. The video has been handed over to police for investigation,” the CMO said.

Meanwhile, the accused’s mother, Bhanuben Sakaria, told reporters in Rajkot that her son had no political affiliations and was upset over a recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs. “He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over the phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs,” she said.

Delhi Police said they will seek Khimji’s remand for further interrogation.