Delhi CM Atishi writes to LG for re-appointment of bus marshals for women's safety

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, requesting the re-appointment of marshals on the city's buses to ensure the safety of women commuters.

The chief minister highlighted the critical role marshals have played in making Delhi's public transport safer for women, especially in light of the frequent harassment and insecurity women had previously faced during bus journeys.

"Before the marshals were deployed, every day was a struggle for women travelling by buses. Many feared for their safety, and many women were harassed or molested. The presence of over 10,000 marshals in buses changed that," Atishi wrote in the letter to Saxena.

The letter claimed that the marshals, deployed by the Delhi government, were instrumental in catching miscreants and preventing incidents of molestation and harassment. However, on October 31, 2023, in what the chief minister described as part of a "conspiracy", they were abruptly removed from their posts and their salaries stopped.

Atishi also accused certain officers of the Delhi government of acting at the behest of the Centre to undermine the safety measures.

These officers, she said, were not only unpunished but promoted to higher positions.

She expressed regret over the delay in approving the proposal to reinstate the marshals, noting that more than two weeks have passed since the Delhi government submitted its proposal for their re-appointment.

"The entire government, the families of these marshals, and the women of Delhi are waiting for your approval," Atishi said.

The re-appointment proposal, passed unanimously by Delhi ministers on November 12, seeks to bring the marshals back to their crucial roles on buses to strengthen the security of women, the letter said.

"By removing these marshals, not only did you take away their livelihoods, but you also weakened the shield of women's safety," it said, adding that the decision has eroded the confidence women had gained in public transport.

The fate of the 10,000 marshals and the future of women's safety in Delhi now hinge on the LG's timely approval of the proposal, the chief minister said.