Delhi CM asked to vacate Civil Lines home, premises sealed

New Delhi: The ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence escalated on Wednesday when newly appointed CM Atishi was instructed to vacate the Civil Lines home she had recently occupied. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) stated that the house had been sealed, creating significant political ramifications in the capital.



Atishi moved into the residence just two days prior, following the departure of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated the premises last week after resigning from his position. PWD officials indicated that although Atishi held the keys to the property, she had not received an official allotment letter, raising questions about the legitimacy of her claim to the residence. The absence of a designated official residence for the Chief Minister in Delhi adds to the complexity of the situation, as Kejriwal had resided in this particular house since 2015, following extensive renovations.

The Chief Minister’s Office reacted strongly to the sealing of the residence, labelling the action as “unprecedented.” In an official statement, it was declared: “For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister has been asked to vacate her house.”

The statement further alleged that the L-G acted on the BJP’s behalf to forcibly remove Atishi’s belongings, insinuating that there were plans to allocate the residence to a senior BJP leader.



It was also revealed that a team of PWD officials visited the residence on Flag Staff Road around mid-morning and managed to obtain the keys by early afternoon. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to three officials, including a special secretary to Kejriwal, for failing to comply with prior directives to hand over the keys. These officials are now required to submit explanations within a week.

The Chief Minister’s residence has been under scrutiny for several months, particularly following allegations from the BJP regarding financial irregularities and cost overruns associated with its renovation. In response to these claims, the vigilance department launched an investigation, which resulted in disciplinary actions against multiple PWD officials. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.

In its October 8 notice, the vigilance department highlighted that the property at “6 Flag Staff Road” has not been officially designated as the Chief Minister’s residence. It noted that investigations are ongoing regarding potential irregularities in the building’s renovation and that the case remains unresolved.

Following Kejriwal’s resignation, a note was put forward to the principal secretary of the PWD suggesting that the residence be allotted to Atishi. However, issues regarding the building’s compliance with safety and construction regulations have complicated the handover process. The vigilance department emphasised the importance of a complete inventory of the premises and its contents, which is hindered by the current dispute over the keys. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP for its handling of the situation, questioning the urgency to reclaim the residence. “Arvind Kejriwal constructed the Sheesh Mahal with public money. Now, after resigning from the post, what is the hurry that they want to get possession without following any rules?” he asserted, demanding transparency and accountability regarding the residence’s renovations.

In a related response, AAP leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference the same morning where he accused the BJP of attempting to undermine AAP’s legitimacy by spreading false information. “In gross defiance of protocol, officers have not allotted the official Chief Minister’s residence to CM Atishi under BJP’s pressure,” Singh claimed. He elaborated on the BJP’s attempts to discredit AAP, saying: “They’ve contested elections three times, lost three times, and now, since they can’t win elections, they are trying to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.”

Singh stressed that the BJP’s intentions stem from a desperate need to regain influence in Delhi after nearly three decades of electoral defeat. He provided documentation to affirm that Kejriwal had formally vacated the residence, thus legitimising Atishi’s claim to the property.