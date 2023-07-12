Delhi chief minister seeks Centre's intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won't send good message to world

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, doesn't rise further and said news of flood in the capital will not send a good message to the world.



In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that "if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed" and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," Kejriwal wrote to Shah.

He said that as per the Central Water Commission estimates the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 metres on Wednesday night which is a matter of "grave" concern.

"It's my humble request to you that if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana should be released with a limited speed so that Yamuna's level in Delhi does not rise further," Kejriwal said in the letter to Shah.

Sharing an update on Yamuna water levels on Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72-metre water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi.

"There have been no rains in Delhi for the last two days. However, the levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage.

"Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don't rise further. Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978). Current Level 207.55m," he tweeted.