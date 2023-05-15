Delhi Cabinet sends notice to bureaucrat probing Kejriwal's residence renovation

New Delhi: Amid brewing trouble between bureaucrats and the Delhi Cabinet, the AAP government has called for withdrawing all work from Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y V V J Rajshekhar, who is probing the alleged corruption in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow.



Citing complaints against Rajshekhar for "running an extortion racket and demanding protection money", Vigilance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on May 13 ordered withdrawing all work assigned to the officer with immediate effect.

Sources said Rajshekhar is the vigilance officer probing the alleged Delhi liquor scam and the renovation of the Delhi chief minister's bungalow. He is also probing the demolition of a heritage monument by the then CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Udit Prakash, to construct a sprawling bungalow for himself.

When contacted, the officer confirmed receiving the note.

"I have sent the report to my seniors regarding the note of the honourable minister. Rest is Ishwar ki marzi (will of God)," Rajshekhar said.

According to the official note against the officer, "There are complaints that Rajshekhar is running an extortion racket and demanding protection money. This allegation is quite serious which needs to be examined in detail... Therefore, all work assigned to Rajshekhar is hereby withdrawn.

"The same may be distributed amongst ADs and ADs will directly report to Secretary (Vigilance). The ADs should directly put up the files to Secretary (Vigilance). This is for immediate compliance till further orders," it stated.

The minister also distributed Rajshekhar's work among the assistant directors (ADs) in the vigilance department with specific directions to the ADs to report and put up files directly to the secretary (Vigilance).

Sources said Bharadwaj had also directed that records from the senior IAS officer's room be seized.

The development comes in the wake of Kejriwal announcing last week about a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the coming days and warning action against officers who "create hurdles" in public work.

The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to IAS officer and services department secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.