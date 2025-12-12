Delhi Cabinet expands Capital’s revenue districts from 11 to 13

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a major restructuring of the Capital’s revenue map, increasing the number of districts from 11 to 13 to make governance more streamlined, transparent and citizen-centric. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said no previous administration had acted on this long-pending reform and added, “Our government has achieved this objective in just 10 months.” She called the move an example of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance.

The revised structure establishes 13 districts and 39 subdivisions, with Jangpura, Kalkaji and Badarpur forming the new South East district, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk grouped under Old Delhi, Burari, Adarsh Nagar and Badli under North, and Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi under the New Delhi district. Mini Secretariats will be set up in all districts, and Sub Registrar Offices will rise from 22 to 39 to ease access to key services.