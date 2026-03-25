Delhi Budget puts green push at core with 21% allocation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs.1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Delhi Assembly, outlining 10 focus areas and a strong push towards environmental sustainability, while also significantly enhancing allocations for local bodies.



The Budget marks a 3.7 per cent rise over last year, with Gupta stating that “every scheme was evaluated through a green lens,” and announcing that “21 per cent of the total budget has been allocated for the green budget.” Around Rs.22,000 crore has been earmarked for sustainability and pollution mitigation, including Rs.300 crore specifically for pollution control measures.

Highlighting support to civic agencies, Gupta said, “For the first time, the decision has been taken to provide Rs.11,666 crore to the MCD, the highest in its history,” adding that Delhi is progressing under a “triple-engine government”.

The Budget allocates Rs.19,326 crore for education and Rs.13,034 crore for health, alongside Rs.12,613 crore for transport and Rs.11,572 crore for urban development. A total of Rs.12,746 crore has been set aside for healthcare, with plans to open 750 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and a new trauma centre at GTB Hospital.

On infrastructure, Gupta announced Rs.5,921 crore for PWD, including Rs.1,392 crore for redevelopment of 7,000 km of roads and Rs.1,352 crore for “dust-free roads.” Additionally, Rs.9,000 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board. In the social sector, Rs.5,110 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs.2,500 monthly assistance to women, while Rs.7,406 crore has been allocated for Women and Child Development. The government also announced “free permits to 1,000 women to run electric autos” and Rs.260 crore for free LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali.

The transport sector received Rs.8,374 crore, with Gupta reiterating that “the entire fleet of govt buses will be electric by 2029.”