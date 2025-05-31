Delhi BJP govt’s 100-day report card highlights health, infra overhaul, Yamuna revival, pollution control push

New Delhi: Marking the completion of the first 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday outlined a slew of achievements that the administration has made across critical sectors. Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, alongside ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, Gupta released a workbook titled “Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar – 100 Din Seva Ke”, detailing progress made since the government took office.

“This is not just a report card but a dynamic workbook, a document that reflects our ongoing commitment to public service,” Gupta declared. “We’ve worked round-the-clock, not just to fulfil promises but to lay the foundation of a Delhi that delivers.”

Gupta announced that public events will be held in every assembly constituency where MLAs and councillors will directly engage with residents, explain their achievements, and gather feedback. “This is a people-first government, transparent, accountable, and always on duty,” she added.

Yamuna Revival, Water Reforms Among Key Priorities

Among the government’s flagship projects is the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river. The workbook outlines major steps taken, including increased desilting of large drains, with 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt already cleared out of the estimated 22 lakh MT, and modernisation of sewage treatment plants. Five major STPs have crossed 90% completion, and a new Rs 3,104-crore plan is in motion to build 40 decentralised plants and lay 330 km of trunk sewers across unauthorised colonies and villages.

The Delhi Jal Board has installed GPS tracking on all water tankers to enhance transparency and commissioned 98 new borewells. Gupta also announced a Rs.1 lakh crore budget, with Rs.9,000 crore earmarked for water and sewage upgrades.

Infrastructure and Drainage Overhaul In a city notorious for its poor roads and monsoon flooding, the Public Works Department (PWD) has made significant headway. Of the 228 km of roads marked for repair, 66 km have been completed ahead of the June monsoon deadline. Critical stretches, like Akshardham Flyover to Noida Mor, have been resurfaced, central verges cleaned and painted, and over 3,000 potholes filled.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed that another 250 km of road repairs will commence post-monsoon, with plans to revamp key arteries and improve stormwater drainage across 335 identified waterlogging hotspots.

Environmental and Health Interventions Gupta underscored that Delhi is preparing for its first-ever cloud seeding trials to combat air pollution, pending final clearances. Dust mitigation guidelines have also been tightened, and it’s now mandatory for all construction projects over 500 square metres to register for dust monitoring.

The government has also rolled out measures to curb vehicular pollution, including transitioning vehicles in forest zones to electric ones and installing AI-enabled cameras at 90 per cent of fuel stations to track polluting vehicles.

In the health sector, the administration allocated Rs.1 lakh crore for initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme and committed Rs.5,100 crore for providing Rs.2,500 monthly assistance to underprivileged women.

A New Chapter in Delhi Governance Gupta contrasted her administration’s work ethic with that of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, which she accused of “indulging in corruption while ignoring public welfare.” “We are not here to enjoy perks, we are here to serve,” she said.

The Chief Minister will lead a major public event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday to commemorate the 100-day milestone. “We’ve just begun,” Gupta said. “The next chapter will be even more ambitious.”