Delhi Assembly speaker directs departments for timely allocation of offices to newly-elected MLAs

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has directed the departments concerned for a timely allocation of offices to the newly-elected MLAs to ensure that they can focus on their constituency-related work.

According to protocol, the constituency offices allocated to the previous MLAs were vacated following the Assembly polls held in February.

Now that the newly-elected MLAs have taken oath, the process of assigning new offices has commenced to ensure smooth legislative and constituency-related activities, a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat said.

"Providing our elected representatives with the necessary resources to serve the people efficiently is our top priority," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Assembly constituency offices serve as a crucial link between the MLAs and the public, facilitating direct communication and problem-solving, he added.

"We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that all MLAs receive their offices in a timely manner," the speaker said.

The Assembly Secretariat has directed the departments concerned to expedite the process, keeping in mind the specific requirements and requests of the legislators.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that the newly-elected MLAs can effectively engage with their constituents and address public concerns without any delays.

Through these offices, the MLAs will be able to engage directly with citizens and take prompt action to address their concerns. The move is expected to foster better coordination between the public and their MLAs, the statement said.