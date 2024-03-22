Delhi Assembly sitting on Friday cancelled amid ED action against CM

A Delhi Assembly sitting scheduled for Friday over the water and sewerage issues in the national capital was cancelled, according to an official bulletin.

It said the next sitting of the House will be held on March 27.

This comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

On March 15, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution that mandated the chief secretary to continue to monitor the short- and the long-term resolution of water and sewer problems across the national capital.

A sitting of the House was called on Friday during which the chief secretary was supposed to present a report on the issues that have been resolved.

"Hon'ble Members are hereby informed that the Hon'ble Speaker has directed that the sitting of the House scheduled for today i.e. 22nd March 2024 stands cancelled," the Delhi Assembly said in an official bulletin.

"Further, in pursuance of sub-rule (1) of Rule-17 (Adjournment of the House and procedure for reconvening) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Hon'ble Speaker has determined that the next sitting of the House shall be held on March 27 at 11.00 AM," it said.