Delhi Assembly elections a 'dharamyudh' like Mahabharata, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on compared the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a 'dharamyudh' -- a righteous battle akin to the one in the Mahabharata.

In an address to district-level officials at a conference in Chandni Chowk here, Kejriwal asserted that divine forces are on the AAP's side, citing the party's victory in the MCD mayoral elections, despite the BJP's concerted efforts to seize control.

Kejriwal urged the party's booth and district-level workers to take on the challenge of reaching every voter, emphasising the need for at least 65,000 local meetings to convey the AAP's message.

He reminded the officials of the AAP's achievements, claiming credit for building 10,000 kilometres of roads in Delhi's colonies a feat he said the BJP could not match in the 20 states where it holds power.

Addressing the workers, Kejriwal said, "We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve."

He asked his party workers to not look at the candidate, who gets the ticket while asserting "you should work as if I am contesting all the 70 seats (in Delhi)".

The Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year.