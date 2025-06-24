Delhi all set for early monsoon arrival today, IMD issues yellow alert

New Delhi: The Capital is likely to witness the arrival of the southwest monsoon on Tuesday, marking an earlier-than-usual onset. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Capital, indicating the likelihood of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the day.

According to the IMD, conditions are becoming conducive for the monsoon to advance into several northern states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. “Favourable atmospheric patterns suggest the monsoon’s progress into northwest India, including Delhi, over the next 24 hours,” the IMD noted.

Private forecaster Skymet echoed the prediction, stating on X, “Monsoon onset over #Delhi is likely by June 24. Humidity, easterly winds are likely with a drop in mercury. Light rain may occur today, followed by more widespread showers tomorrow and into the week.” Delhi generally sees the arrival of monsoon rains around June 30. Should the monsoon reach the city on June 24 as anticipated, it would be the earliest onset since 2013, when it arrived on June 16.

The IMD has projected a cloudy sky over the coming days, with intermittent light to moderate showers. Under the IMD’s advisory system, a yellow alert serves as a warning to remain prepared for weather that could affect daily activities.

This June, the capital has already seen 89 mm of rainfall—more than double the monthly average of 43.3 mm. In contrast, last June recorded 243.4 mm of rain, significantly above the seasonal norm of 74.1 mm.

Delhi experienced its heaviest single-day rainfall on June 28 last year, when Safdarjung observatory reported 228.1 mm in one day, accompanied by intense thunderstorms and localised flooding.