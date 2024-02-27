MillenniumPost
Delhi airport gets bomb threat call, later declared hoax

27 Feb 2024 5:25 AM GMT
Delhi airport gets bomb threat call, later declared hoax
The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat call by an anonymous caller here on on Tuesday, police said. On enquiry, the threat was found to be a hoax, they said.

"At around 5.15 am, a bomb threat call was received at IGI Airport regarding a flight from Delhi to Kolkata, which was scheduled to depart from IGI Airport," they said.

An officer said during enquiry the call was found to be bogus. Necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of the passengers, he said.

