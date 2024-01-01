Delhi: Air quality shows upward trend in 2023 despite challenges

New Delhi: Delhi, notorious for its suffocating air, has taken a significant step towards cleaner skies, demonstrating positive improvements in air quality between 2018 and 2023. Data released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change reveals a notable decline in both PM10 and PM2.5 particle concentrations, along with a lower Air Quality Index (AQI).

While fluctuations remain across the years, 2020 stands out with the lowest average PM10 and PM2.5 levels, attributed to reduced human activity during the COVID-19 lockdown. Encouragingly, 2023 builds on this improvement, showcasing further reductions in both PM10 (205 µgm/m3) and PM2.5 (100 µgm/m3) concentrations, indicating a sustained positive trend.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM),” established in 2021, “has initiated various policy measures and field actions towards abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR,” notes the Ministry.

These efforts, combined with continuous collaboration among stakeholders throughout 2023, have contributed significantly to the improved air quality parameters compared to previous years.

Excluding the exceptional year of 2020 with its lockdown-influenced air quality, 2023 boasts four months (March, April, June, and July) with the best-ever daily average AQI and three months (January, February, and May) with the second-best daily average AQI within the 2018-2023 period.

Furthermore, Diwali season data also reflects this progress.

Compared to previous years, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI values on all three days (pre-Diwali, Diwali, and post-Diwali) in 2023, suggesting a marked improvement in air quality during the festival. Notably, the AQI values for Diwali and post-Diwali days in 2023 (218 and 358) are significantly lower than previous years, highlighting a positive shift.

While fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations persist, 2023 shows a clear downward trend. The lower AQI values during Diwali in 2023 potentially stem from increased awareness and stricter regulations, indicating positive outcomes for the future.

The government acknowledges challenges, however. “Much lower levels of episodic events like farm burnings and cracker bursting were observed in 2023,” it concedes.

However, “adverse climatic and meteorological conditions, low temperatures, and calm wind” impeded pollutant dispersion, causing spikes in the daily average AQI, particularly during winter

months.

Despite these challenges, 2023 still boasts the best overall daily average AQI on record. Looking ahead, “persistent field level efforts and targeted policy initiatives” are expected to lead to further “gradual but marked improvement” in Delhi’s air quality year after year. mpost