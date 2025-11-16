Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; AQI stands at 385

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 385, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, 18 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the “severe” category, while 20 stations recorded “very poor” air quality with readings above 300.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”, according to CPCB standards.

The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees below the season’s average, while the humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky.