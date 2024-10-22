Delhi activates stage II air pollution measures as air quality deteriorates

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi on Monday as air quality deteriorated to ‘very poor’ levels, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310. The new restrictions will take effect from 8 am on Tuesday across the National Capital Region.



The 11-point action plan includes a ban on coal and firewood usage in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries. Diesel generator sets will also be prohibited, except for emergency and essential services. To discourage private vehicle use, authorities will increase parking fees across the city.

The Commission for Air Quality Management’s sub-committee made this decision after reviewing the region’s air quality scenario.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 310 at 4 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, out of 36 monitoring stations in the city, 26 are in the red zone, with AQI recorded in the “very poor” category, according to the data.

These stations include Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Mundka and other. Factors contributing to pollution on a high margin include transportation, stubble burning, dust pollution and others, whereas emissions from transportation account for approximately 10.9 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Meanwhile, other contributing factors include farm fires, with 65 reported in Punjab, two in Haryana and 25 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data on Monday. Essential services including medical facilities, railways, Metro services, airports, and inter-state bus terminals will be exempted from these restrictions. The implementation comes as an addition to existing Stage I measures already in force. Authorities have directed all responsible agencies to ensure strict enforcement of these measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas.