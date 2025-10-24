Delhi: 4 wanted Bihar gangsters killed in police encounter

New Delhi: In a high-profile operation in Rohini early Thursday, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, killed four members of the Sigma gang, a violent criminal network involved in multiple murders, extortion, and contract killings across Bihar. The encounter took place around 2:20 am on Bahadur Shah Marg near Pancholi Park, one of the largest such operations in Delhi in the past seven years.

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), the gang leader; Bimlesh Mahto, alias Bimlesh Sahni (25),

Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, officials said. “These were hardened criminals who had been planning major criminal operations in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surender Kumar, at a press briefing.

According to police, the gang members were under surveillance for several days following intelligence inputs from Bihar Police. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team traced the suspects moving in a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno, reportedly with a fake number plate, near Rohini. When signalled to stop, the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police. In the ensuing exchange, the gang fired approximately 25 to 30 rounds, while police returned around 15 to 20 shots. All four were injured and later declared dead at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The slain gang leader, Ranjan Pathak, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was wanted in at least eight criminal cases, including high-profile murders such as that of former Brahmarshi Sena district chief Ganesh Sharma in September. Pathak and his associates were also booked in a case involving an extortion demand of 45 lakh rupees and threats to eliminate the complainant.

Aman Thakur, with a bounty of Rs 25,000, was linked to four cases, including shootings on September 26 and October 13. Bimlesh Mahto and Manish Pathak were connected to multiple murders and extortion cases in Sitamarhi and neighbouring districts. Police officials described the gang as using social media and audio messages to publicise their crimes and challenge law enforcement.

Following the encounter, police recovered four semi-automatic pistols, one country-made pistol, and the vehicle used by the gang. Investigators believe the group had relocated to Delhi to evade arrest and possibly plan fresh criminal operations in Bihar and Delhi-NCR.

DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav described the operation as a significant blow to interstate organised crime. “These criminals were involved in multiple murders and extortion rackets. Their neutralisation disrupts their network and prevents planned attacks ahead of the elections,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway to trace other gang members and possible connections in the Capital.