Defiant Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all 34 criminal charges against him

Donald Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges relating to hush money payments made to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.

The 76-year-old former president was arrested when he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Trump, who became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in person before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, a stone-faced Trump walked into the tightly-guarded courtroom with his steps heavy and slow and said "not guilty" in a firm voice while facing the judge.

He sat silently throughout almost the entire proceedings and only spoke when he was required to, either by pleading not guilty or by answering to the judge when addressed directly.

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said that his client is "frustrated" and "upset."

He accused the prosecutor of turning a "completely political issue" into a "political prosecution."

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said: "we're going to fight it, fight it hard."

The historic indictment against Trump, was unsealed on Tuesday, providing the public and Trump's legal team with details about the charges against him for the first time.

It includes charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush payment that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of USD 130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his presidential campaign.

The reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to "promote his candidacy," the indictment alleges.

Trump hid reimbursement payments to Cohen by marking monthly checks for "legal services," according to the statement of facts, in a deal the two worked out in the Oval Office.