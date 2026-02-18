Defence to innovation: PM Modi, Macron launch new chapter in India-France ties

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India and France on Tuesday upgraded their relations to a “special global strategic partnership” and vowed to boost cooperation in key sectors of defence, trade and critical minerals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron describing the bilateral ties as a “force for global stability” in the face of increasing geopolitical turbulence.



The two leaders, following their talks in Mumbai, also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka’s Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters that is expected to enhance India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The two sides inked a total of 21 agreements and documents providing for deepening of cooperation in an array of areas including critical minerals, defence, high technology, renewable energy, and health.

Among the key outcomes were measures to bolster security ties, including the renewal of a defence cooperation agreement, inauguration of an assembly line for H125 helicopters in Karnataka, creation of a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran to produce Hammer missiles, and reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

“France is one of India’s oldest strategic partners…Based on this trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a special global strategic partnership,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi. “This partnership is not just strategic. In today’s turbulent era, it is a partnership of global stability and global progress.”

Macron pointed to a “remarkable acceleration” of ties in response to the “changing international order” and said both sides do not want to be subjected to “any form of hegemony”.

Modi hosted Macron for the talks hours after the French leader landed in Mumbai on a three-day India visit.

“The world is going through a period of uncertainty. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability. We are combining France’s expertise and India’s scale,” Modi said in his media statement.

The prime minister said the two countries share a “very special relationship” and that France is one of India’s oldest strategic partners.

“And together with President Macron, we have given this strategic partnership unprecedented depth and energy. Based on this trust and shared vision, today we are establishing our relationship as a ‘special global strategic partnership’,” Modi said.

“This partnership is not just strategic. In today’s turbulent era, it is a partnership of global stability and global progress,” he said.

Modi also made a reference to the H-125 helicopter assembly line. “Today’s inauguration of the helicopter assembly line in India is another shining example of this deep trust. We are proud that India and France will jointly manufacture the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. And we will also export it to the entire world,” he said. “In other words, the India-France partnership knows no boundaries; it can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountain,” Modi noted.

The prime minister, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, said both India and France believe in democratic values, the rule of law, and a multipolar world.

The prime minister also noted that the year 2026 is a “turning point” in India-Europe relations as he cited the India-EU free trade deal.

“To promote mutual investment, we are signing an agreement today so that our people and companies do not have to pay double taxes. All these initiatives will give new impetus to mutual trade, investment, and mobility. And this is the roadmap to shared prosperity,” he said.

The two sides also launched an initiative titled ‘India-France Year of Innovation’.

“With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are now going to transform our strategic partnership into a partnership of the people. Because innovation happens not in isolation, but through collaboration,” Modi said.

In his remarks, Macron said India is one of France’s most trusted partners.

“From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in the past few years, he noted. Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tata Chemicals’ managing director and chief executive R Mukundan, Maharashtra’s secretary for industries, P Anabalagan were among those present at the event.