Defence ministry approves procurement proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore

New Delhi: India on Thursday cleared proposals to procure weapons and military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore, including Nag missiles, amphibious warfare ships and electronic intelligence and surveillance systems, to boost the combat capabilities of the military.

The procurement proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It is the second major decision on procurement following Operation Sindoor.

Procurement projects worth Rs 67,000 crore were approved on August 5.

The DAC approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 79,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

For the Indian Navy, approval was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced LightWeight Torpedoes (ALWTs), the Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The procurement of LPDs will help the Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Army and the Air Force, the ministry said.

LPDs are amphibious warfare ships that are used to transport heavy equipment and land troops.

The ministry said the integrated sea capability provided by LPDs will also help the Navy undertake peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster-relief measures etc.

"The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines," it said.

The procurement of the 30-mm NSGs will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to carry out low-intensity maritime operations and take anti-piracy measures.

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), the ground-based mobile ELINT (electronic intelligence system) and high-mobility vehicles (HMVs).

The procurement of the NAMIS will enhance the Army's capability of neutralising the enemy's combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications, whereas the GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence of enemy activities, the ministry said in a statement.

The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains, it said.

The DAC approved the procurement of Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). It also cleared some other procurement proposals of the IAF.

The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area.