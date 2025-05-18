MillenniumPost
Defence Minister meets Dhankhar

BY PTI18 May 2025 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Singh's meeting with the vice president comes days after Chief of Defence Staff Gen

Anil Chauhan called on Dhankhar.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

It is also the vice president's birthday.

The vice president secretariat shared pictures of the meeting between Dhankhar and the defence minister.

PTI

PTI


