Defamation complaint against Tejashwi Yadav quashed by SC after he withdraws statement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark after he agreed to withdraw the statement.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to the former Bihar deputy chief minister on his plea seeking to transfer the defamation trial to a court outside Gujarat.

"We have quashed the case in view of petitioner withdrawing his statement on record. Accordingly disposed of," the bench said.

The top court on February 5 had reserved its order on a plea filed by Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in a Ahmedabad court over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi.

The apex court on January 29 had directed Yadav to file a "proper statement" withdrawing his alleged remark that "only Gujaratis can be thugs".

Yadav on January 19 filed an affidavit in the apex court withdrawing his alleged "Gujarati thugs" remark.

The top court, while hearing the RJD leader's plea, had earlier stayed the proceedings in the criminal defamation complaint and issued notice to the Gujarat resident who had filed it.

The complaint against Yadav was filed for alleged criminal defamation.

The Gujarat court had in August conducted a preliminary inquiry against Yadav under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and found sufficient grounds to summon him on the complaint filed by Haresh Mehta, a local businessman and activist.

According to the complaint, Yadav, while talking to the media in Patna in March 2023, had said, "Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven."

"Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to the LIC or banks?" the then Bihar deputy chief minister had allegedly said.

Mehta claimed Yadav's comments defamed all Gujaratis.