Def Min approves procurement bid worth Rs 79,000 cr

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved proposals to acquire weapons and military equipment worth Rs 79,000 crore, aiming to enhance the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned the procurements in a major step following Operation Sindoor.

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the purchase of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWTs), the Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System, and smart ammunition for the 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mount. LPDs, capable of carrying helicopters, tanks, vehicles, and troops, will support amphibious operations alongside the Army and Air Force and facilitate humanitarian and disaster-relief missions.