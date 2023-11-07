Deepfakes dangerous and damaging form of misinformation: MoS IT on morphed video of actress

New Delhi: Social media companies are bound to remove any misinformation and ensure that if any misinformation reported to them by any user or the government it is taken down within 36 hours, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted on Monday. He called deepfake videos the latest and more “dangerous and damaging form of misinformation”.

The comments from the minister came in response to the circulation of a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on social media platforms. “Under the IT rules notified in April 2023 it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user and ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hrs,” he said.

“Deepfakes are the latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and need to be dealt with by platforms,” he said.

Mandanna expressed concern over her fake video in circulation.

“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Netizens claimed the video has been morphed and the actual video is of an Indian-origin person living in the UK.

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.

“We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” she said.

Several celebrities and politicians including Amitabh Bachchan and Milind Deora have reacted to the video and expressed concern over deepfakes.