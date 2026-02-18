Decision on J&K statehood soon: Arjun Meghwal

Srinagar: Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday said the Centre would soon restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a swift response from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he hoped the wait would not be long.



After attending a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Meghwal told reporters the issue was “very sensitive” and recalled that Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Parliament that statehood would return. “You will get it, but there is a process. I feel you will soon hear a decision,” he said.

Abdullah, also present at the event, said he heard of the remarks informally. “I heard on the sidelines that we will be hearing good news soon,” he said, noting that the delay had already reached one and a half years. “We hope we do not have to wait much longer.”

The chief minister said no one in Jammu and Kashmir would be satisfied until statehood is restored, adding that talks with the Centre were continuing despite the longer timeline. Shah made the assurance in Parliament in 2021 earlier.