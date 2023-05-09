Death toll rises to 22, judicial probe ordered

Malappuram (Kerala): The death toll in the tourist boat accident near the Thoovaltheeram beach here has risen to 22, officials said on Monday.

The Kerala government on Monday announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, district officials said.

The boat, which was carrying more than 30 people, capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams have reached the spot and a search operation for the missing persons is underway, the officials said.

A senior district official told a national news agency that all the 22 people whose bodies have been recovered have been identified.

“We have requested the help of all agencies. NDRF and Coast Guard teams have already reached the spot. We have also sought the Navy’s help,” the official added. The exact number of people in the capsized vessel is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

During the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will visit the accident site, where the rescue operations are being coordinated by ministers P A Mohammed Riyas and V Abdurahiman.