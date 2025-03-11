DDA slashes apartment prices & booking fees by 25%

New Delhi: In a move aimed at increasing accessibility to homeownership, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reduced the booking fee and slashed apartment prices by 25 per cent. The initiative targets economically disadvantaged groups, including taxi drivers, daily wage workers, and other low-income individuals. The program is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing eligible individuals to secure apartments in prime locations such as Sirsapur, Loknayak Puram, and Narela.

Under the “Shramik Awas Yojana” and “Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana” schemes, reservations for affordable homes are open until March 31, 2025. The response to the initiative has been overwhelming, with 7,231 flats booked on March 4 alone, raising an estimated Rs 2,800 crore, setting a record for DDA bookings.

The “Sabka Ghar Awas Yojana” aims to help economically weaker sections (EWS), including auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, street vendors, women, widows of martyrs, differently-abled individuals, and SC/ST applicants. To apply, taxi and auto drivers need valid licenses, while street vendors must be registered under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. The flats, offered in the 1BHK to 3BHK range, cater to various income groups.

Meanwhile, the “Shramik Awas Yojana” focuses on labourers registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Bookings and payments are exclusively available through the DDA website, and home loans are being facilitated through a fintech partnership. The booking fee is non-refundable, with a registration fee of Rs 25,000.