DCW seeks case against man for revealing identity of minor complainant against Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Wednesday issued a notice to police seeking to file a case against a man who allegedly revealed the identity of a minor wrestler who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“A man posing as the uncle of a minor girl who had filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan is revealing the identity of the girl by showing her documents to the press. I am giving notice to the police. There should be an FIR against this man under the POCSO Act. Are they letting Brij Bhushan roam

free so that the victim can be pressured,” Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to the DCW, some women wrestlers, including a minor girl, have alleged that Singh has sexually harassed them. Two separate FIRs have been registered against him in the case.

A video is now being circulated on social media in which a person, claiming to be the uncle of the minor

complainant, reveals her identity which is a criminal offence under the Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences Act, it said.

The DCW asked police for details including a copy of FIR to be registered against the person for revealing the identity of the girl and summoned them to appear before the commission on June 6 at 12 pm, the DCW added.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the sacking and arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On Tuesday, police sources said the agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to shift their sit-in protest to the India Gate as the national monument is not a site for demonstrations and alternative places for their dharna will be suggested.