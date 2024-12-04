‘Days of ‘tarikh pe tarikh’ are over’: PM Modi pledges swift justice with new criminal laws

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasized the importance of delivering timely justice, marking the successful implementation of three new criminal laws that aim to revolutionize India’s judicial system. Speaking at a dedicated event with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi declared that the days of “tarikh pe tarikh” — the repeated adjournments in court — are a thing of the past, a reference to the famous line from the Bollywood film “Damini”, symbolizing the culture of delayed trials.

Chandigarh has become the first administrative unit in India to fully implement the new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws, effective since July 1, replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the laws protect citizens’ rights and ease justice, marking a significant step towards fulfilling constitutional ideals as India celebrates 75 years since adopting the Constitution and progresses towards “Viksit Bharat.”

Modi underlined that the newly introduced criminal laws are built on the principles of equality, harmony, and social justice.

“Justice must not only be timely but also accessible and empowering for every citizen,” Modi stated. He noted that these laws are designed to ensure quicker verdicts, bringing an end to the slow pace of legal proceedings that has long frustrated ordinary citizens.

The Prime Minister shared examples to illustrate the rapid results under the new system. In Chandigarh, an accused was sentenced in just two months for vehicle theft, while in Delhi, a 20-year sentence was handed down within 60 days of the registration of an FIR. Modi also cited a case in Bihar where an accused was given life imprisonment in just 14 days for murder. “These verdicts reflect the power of the BNS and its transformative impact,” he said.

Modi emphasized that these reforms demonstrate the government’s commitment to the welfare of ordinary citizens. “Such swift justice shows that a government focused on the people’s needs can make real change,” he noted, adding that criminals will no longer be able to exploit judicial delays. “With these reforms, criminals will know that the era of ‘tarikh pe tarikh’ is over,” he declared.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the need for a broader discussion on laws that directly impact the dignity and empowerment of citizens. While issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the law on triple talaq have sparked significant debate, Modi urged that similar attention be given to laws that enhance the dignity of all citizens. “Laws made for the self-respect of people deserve the same level of discussion,” he said.

Addressing the modernisation of the legal system, Modi highlighted the introduction of innovative digital tools, such as e-Saksha, Nyay Shruti, Nyay Setu, and the e-Summon Portal. “These tools will not only streamline the legal process but also aid in fighting terrorism,” he said, emphasizing that these technological advancements will prevent criminals and terror organizations from exploiting legal complexities.

Modi also pointed to the historical flaws of colonial-era laws that often made it difficult for common citizens to seek justice. “Under the old system, registering an FIR was a challenge. Now, with the introduction of ‘zero FIR,’ citizens can file cases from anywhere,” he explained. He also highlighted that victims now have the right to receive a copy of an FIR and that their consent is required for case cancellations.

The Prime Minister concluded by stressing the government’s broader reform agenda, including the repeal of over 1,500 colonial-era laws. He also called on state governments to ensure effective implementation of the new laws, asserting that swift justice will boost confidence in India’s legal system and attract foreign investments, thereby strengthening the economy.

“The fear of delayed justice will now be a thing of the past, and India’s legal system will be a pillar of growth and opportunity,” Modi said.