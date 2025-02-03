Days after stampede, seers laud arrangements for 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami

Mahakumbh Nagar: Akharas led a grand 'Amrit Snan' on Monday which drew a sea of devotees to the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, with seers praising the arrangements made for the auspicious occasion.

The third Amrit Snan assumed special significance as it came after the pre-dawn stampede on January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), which claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 others.

Shaken by the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had stepped up its crowd management system, and safety, medical and transport arrangements, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure a "zero-error" Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami.

Till 8 am on Monday, over 62 lakh devotees had taken a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati here, according to the government.

As the Amrit Snan continued without any reported incident, Adityanath, who himself is a monk, was in for some praise from the seers, an official statement said.

"On this holy festival of Basant Panchami, the world turns its gaze toward India, drawn by our rich spiritual values and social harmony. India's global influence continues to rise through Yoga and Ayurveda, reflecting our ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- seeing the world as one family. Let us also pledge to plant more trees and reduce plastic use for a sustainable future," Juna Akhara Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said.

"On this sacred Basant Panchami, Sanatanis worship Maa Saraswati as Akharas take the holy dip. Only a leader who truly understands religion can honour such traditions -- and no one embodies this better than Yogi Ji," Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara said.

Acharya Swami Balakanand Giri Ji of Anand Akhara also said that Adityanath ensured grand spiritual arrangements for the Amrit Snan, with full government support.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said, "After the Amrit Snan, we will head to Varanasi. We have been allotted 40 minutes for bathing. I request all devotees to refrain from visiting the Sangam Ghat unless absolutely necessary.

"The Kumbh Mela's purpose is to promote global peace and unity. People from all castes and religions come together here, embodying the spirit of unity, prosperity, and brotherhood," Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati said.

Mahanirvani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Vishweshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said Monday's bath gave an opportunity to pray for the welfare of the entire world.

"People from all walks of life have gathered here. The arrangements made by the administration are excellent," he said.