Days after SC’s strong remark, Tamil Nadu Guv returns 10 Bills

Chennai: Days after the Supreme Court expressed “serious concern” about Governors not acting on Bills, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday returned 10 Bills sent to him by the government for his assent. However, the state has called a special Assembly session to get Bills passed again on November 18.



Speaking to reporters at Tiruvannamalai, Speaker M Appavu said a special sitting of the Assembly will be held on Saturday.

On the purpose of the special meet, he said he has learnt that Governor Ravi has returned to the government several Bills sent to him for his assent.

The state government intends getting such Bills adopted again immediately, and hence the Assembly will meet on November 18, he added.

The DMK regime has recently approached the Supreme Court accusing the Raj Bhavan of sitting over Bills passed by the Assembly.

At least 12 Bills were pending besides, 4 official orders and a file related to the premature release of 54 prisoners. The Assembly had been adjourned sine die in October.

The Tamil Nadu government has accused the BJP-appointed Governor of deliberately delaying the Bills’ clearance and scuttling the state’s development by “undermining the elected administration”. In its approach to the court, the ruling DMK said the Governor’s actions were “undermining the will of the people” by deliberately delaying Bills sent for clearance and asked for a specific timeframe. The apex court on November 10 had termed as a “matter of serious concern” the alleged delay by Governor Ravi in giving assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. It sought the Centre’s response on the state government’s petition accusing the Raj Bhavan of “sitting over” 12 Bills.

Tamil Nadu isn’t the only state to have moved the Supreme Court against their respective governors.

This was after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Purohit had delayed seven Bills, including one fiscal management and education. with agency inputs